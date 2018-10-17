Home Nation

PM Modi accepts union minister MJ Akbar's resignation over #MeToo allegations: Sources

Over the last fortnight, about 20 women have come forward to narrate their experiences of alleged sexual harassment at the hands of Akbar.

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accepted the resignation of MJ Akbar from the council of ministers, official sources said.

According to the established procedure, the resignation will now be sent to the President.

Earlier, Akbar stepped down as Minister of State for External Affairs following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment during his days as editor of several publications.

In a brief statement, Akbar said he had decided to seek justice in a court of law in his personal capacity.

"I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation," Akbar said.

