Home Nation

Railways to honour gangmen, station master for saving lives in Jharkhand

Mishra said the gangmen were on duty near the spot where the blasts were triggered, and informed the station master immediately after the incident.

Published: 17th October 2018 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

The railway track that was blown up by Maoists in Giridih | PTI

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Impressed with the alertness shown by two gangmen and a station master after Maoists blew up rail tracks near Chaudhary Bandh railway station on Monday night, Indian Railways has decided to felicitate them in New Delhi. The lives of hundreds of passengers were saved as these three people quickly informed authorities in Dhanbad about the blast, enabling them to halt trains on the route immediately.
“Although we already have felicitated them at our level, Railway Board Chairman Ashwini Lohani also wants to felicitate them on his own and has called them to New Delhi,” said Divisional Rail Manager of Dhanbad Division, Anil Kumar Mishra. They have been provided AC 1st Class tickets and left for Delhi on Tuesday by Rajdhani Express, he added.  

Mishra said the gangmen were on duty near the spot where the blasts were triggered, and informed the station master immediately after the incident. The latter alerted railway officials in Dhanbad, helping them save the lives of hundreds of passengers.    

“The station master immediately stopped trains running on the up and down lines on the route, and hence saved the lives of hundreds of people,” said the DRM. Had there been a mistake, it would have claimed several lives as at least half a dozen trains were running on the route, he added.  The DRM said rail traffic on the Dhanbad-Gaya route was restored within five hours of the twin blasts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jharkhand Chaudhary Bandh railway station maoist attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
A shuttle train linking the Moroccan capital to a town farther north on the Atlantic coast derailed Tuesday, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens, Moroccan authorities and the state news agency said. (Photo | AFP)
Passenger train derails in Morocco, at least 7 killed
Then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressing news reporters at Biju Patnaik Airport at Bhuhaneshwar after conducting ariel Sunvey of cyclone affected Ganjam district, Giridhar Gawang and BJD president Naveen Patnaik are also seen. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Naveen Patnaik: Here are the rare photos of the Odisha CM
facebook twitter whatsapp