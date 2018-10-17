Home Nation

Soldier arrested in Uttar Pradesh for passing on military information to Pakistan's ISIâ€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹

Informed sources said the man was passing on confidential and vital information related to the Western Command.

Published: 17th October 2018 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

MEERUT: A soldier has been arrested from the Cantonment area here in Uttar Pradesh on charges of passing on military information to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, an official said on Wednesday.

Informed sources said the man was passing on "confidential and vital information" related to the Western Command. He used end-to-end encrypted messages on WhatsApp to spy.

The man has been posted here for the past two years with a Signal regiment at Meerut. Military intelligence officers are said to be interrogating him.

The soldier hails from Uttarakhand and has been reportedly in touch with Pakistani officials for the past 10 months.

A court of enquiry has been ordered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Pakistan Â ISIâ€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp