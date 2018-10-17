Three militants, one police officer killed in Jammu and Kashmir encounter

By ANI

SRINAGAR: ​Three terrorists and one police officer were killed after an encounter broke out in Fateh Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's capital city, Srinagar.

Few paramilitary officers have also suffered injuries.

The encounter between the terrorists and security forces broke out early on Wednesday morning, after a cordon and search operation was launched in the vicinity.

"We had a specific information, so during the cordon and search operation they (terrorist) fired. We have lost one of our boys, few Para-military officers have also suffered injuries ," informed Senior Superintendent of Police, Imitiaz Ismail.

This comes days after Hizbul Mujahideen's top commander Manan Wani and another Hizbul operative Ashiq Hussain Zargar were eliminated in an encounter by security forces in Handwara town of Kupwara district