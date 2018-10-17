Two policemen injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
Militants hurled a grenade on a police party at a naka in Pattan area of the district this afternoon, a police official said.
SRINAGAR: Two policemen, including an officer, were injured in a grenade attack by militants on a police party in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
He said two policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured in the explosion.
The injured policemen have been taken to a hospital, the official said.