Army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir​'s Uri sector 

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The army Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Alert troops noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC near Tourna in Boniyar area in the early hours of Thursday and challenged the infiltrators, the officials said.

The infiltrators opened firing at the security forces which was retaliated by the soldiers, they said.

There were unconfirmed reports about killing of some infiltrators but army officials said no bodies have been recovered yet.

A search operation is underway, the officials said.