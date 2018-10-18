Department of Telecommunication, UIDAI quash reports on 50 crore mobile number disconnection

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Thursday dismissed the reports claiming that over 50 crore mobile numbers connected with Aadhaar are at risk of disconnection while labelling them "untrue and imaginary."

In a joint statement, the DoT and UIDAI said, "The news report tries to create unnecessary panic among mobile users by claiming that 'they stare a prospect of disconnection if SIM cards procured on the basis of Aadhaar verification are not backed up by a fresh identification'."

The statement further clarified that the Supreme Court, in its judgement in the Aadhaar case, has not directed that mobile numbers issued through Aadhaar e-KYC have to be disconnected.

"People should not believe in such rumours. The court has also not asked to delete all the eKYC data of telecom customers after six months. The apex court has asked that UIDAI should not keep authentication log for more than six months," it added.

DoT and UIDAI also stated that the restriction for keeping authentication log beyond six months has been levied on the UIDAI and not on the telecom companies. "Therefore, there is no need for telecom companies or Authentication User Agencies (AUAs) to delete the authentication logs at their end. They are, in fact, required to keep authentication logs at their end as per Aadhaar regulations to resolves any consumer grievances. Further, in light of the SC verdict, if anybody wishes to get her/his Aadhaar eKYC replaced by the fresh KYC, s/he may request the service provider for delinking of her/his Aadhaar by submitting fresh officially valid documents as per earlier DoT Circulars on mobile KYC. But in any case her/his mobile number will not be disconnected," it said.

The DoT and UIDAI further informed that a process to introduce a hassle-free and digital process for issuing new SIM cards through a mobile application is underway, adding that it will be compliant of the Supreme Court judgement in the Aadhaar case.

"In the proposed process, a live photograph of a person with latitude, longitude, and time stamp will be captured, along with the photograph in the person's ID, such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, etc. The SIM card agent will be authenticated via an OTP and the SIM card will be issued," it added. (ANI)