Dushyant, Digvijay suspended from INLD, Chautala warns against indiscipline 

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Taking note of the allegations of indiscipline against two of his grandsons, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president Om Prakash Chautala Thursday suspended Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala and youth leader Digvijay Chautala from the primary membership of the party.

The INLD chief also referred the matter pertaining to accusations of "indiscipline" against Dushyant and Digvijay to the party's disciplinary committee.

The decision was taken at an executive committee meeting of Haryana's main opposition party held in Gurugram.

"The matter of accusations of indiscipline against Dushyant Chautala, Member, Lok Sabha (from Hisar), and his younger brother Digvijay Singh, national president of the now dissolved Indian National Students' Organisation (INSO), was referred to the disciplinary committee of the party.

"The disciplinary committee has been asked to submit its report by October 25 and till then, both of them will remain suspended from the primary membership of the party," a release issued by the INLD said.

Giving details of the meeting, it said Dushyant and Digvijay were also accused of "hooliganism during the 105th birthday celebrations of Chaudhary Devi Lal at a Gohana rally on October 7 and encouraging forces to disrupt the biggest ever rally held in Haryana".

The meeting was presided by Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term in a teacher recruitment scam and is currently out on parole.

At the meeting, the former Haryana chief minister emphasised on the importance of discipline in the party and repeatedly warned that anyone found violating discipline will be strictly dealt with irrespective of his position and status.

"The INLD has earned the reputation of being a disciplined party and therefore, the unruly scenes witnessed during that rally have been found very disturbing to the party leaders and workers," Om Prakash Chautala said.

Notably, the power struggle within the Chautala family had come to the fore a week back when Om Prakash Chautala dissolved the party's student and youth wings, headed by Digvijay and Dushyant respectively.

Earlier, senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala had warned against indiscipline in the party.

Abhay Chautala had recently called Digvijay and Dushyant, sons of his elder brother Ajay Singh Chautala, who is also serving a jail sentence in the teacher recruitment scam, "our children", even while warning that anyone violating party discipline would face action.

Abhay Chautala is the younger son of Om Prakash Chautala.

Meanwhile, at the Gurugram meeting, Om Prakash Chautala lauded the efforts of the party in raising pro-people issues and building pressure on the state and central governments to implement the Supreme Court verdict regarding the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Ashok Arora, state president of the INLD, meanwhile, announced that from November 1, a statewide agitation to get the SYL canal constructed will be launched by the INLD-BSP alliance.