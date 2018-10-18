Home Nation

Embarrassed BJP sighs in relief as M J Akbar resigns

Hemmed by charges of sexual harassment from about 20 former colleagues, journalist-turned-politician M J Akbar resigned as the Minister of State for External Affairs on Wednesday.

Published: 18th October 2018 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

MJ Akbar, M J Akbar, Akbar

Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar (Parveen Negi | EPS)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hemmed by charges of sexual harassment from about 20 former colleagues, journalist-turned-politician M J Akbar resigned as the Minister of State for External Affairs on Wednesday. He became the first minister under a cloud in the Narendra Modi government to put in his papers. Akbar had filed a defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani on Monday as she was the first one to out him as part of the #MeToo movement.

M J Akbar at his residence in
Delhi after his resignation
| Parveen Negi

While the BJP chose to stay mum, party insiders claimed it had become untenable for him to continue in office. It also became a huge embarrassment for the BJP in the run up to the crucial state polls. One leader admitted the party and the government were finding it difficult to even issue a statement on Akbar.

A video of party spokesperson Sambit Patra ducking questions on Akbar on Tuesday went viral, indicating how the BJP was squirming. And the Congress accepting the resignation of NSUI national president Fairoz Khan after charges of sexual harassment, acted as a catalyst.

ALSO READ: M J Akbar is first NDA minister to quit under cloud

Also, Modi’s prestigious education programme for girls, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, had come under severe attack for refusing to take action against Akbar.According to an insider, the BJP’s senior leadership took the call in the last 48 hours. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval first meeting Akbar and then sharing the outcome with party president Amit Shah were part of the developments that led to the resignation on Wednesday.

While defending Akbar had become impossible, a BJP leader remarked that losing him as a minister will not make any difference to the party. “He has never been known as a BJP leader. He doesn’t have any mass base,” the leader said.

Will fight false accusations in personal capacity, says Akbar

“Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity.“I have, therefore, tendered my resignation from the office of Minister of State for External Affairs,” Akbar said in a statement while submitting his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, BJP’s ally Shiv Sena attacked at the Centre for not taking any action against Akbar. An editorial in Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna said people involved in mistreating women were in the Union Cabinet.

RSS Sah Sarkaryavah or Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s remarks in support of the #MeToo movement perhaps gave the first push to Akbar. Hosabale took a screenshot of a post by a Facebook executive and tweeted it with his own comment, “I liked it. She has articulated what I was feeling.”
Akbar had joined the BJP in March 2014 as a national spokesperson. He was inducted into the Modi ministry in July 2016.

Feel vindicated

Priya Ramani, against whom Akbar has filed a defamation case, said she looked forward to the day when she would also get justice in court. “As women, we feel vindicated,” she said

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M J Akbar #MeToo Priya Ramani sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp