Former BSP MP's son Ashish Pandey who flashed gun surrenders before Patiala Court

Ashish, son of former Bahujan Samaj Party Member of Parliament Rakesh Pandey, talking to mediapersons after surrendering said that he took the gun with him for safety but did not brandish it.

Published: 18th October 2018 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 12:21 PM

Ashish Pandey pulled out the weapon during an argument with a man in the porch of the Hyatt Regency.

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Ashish Pandey, former-BSP MP son allegedly caught on camera flashing a gun at a five-star hotel and repeatedly threatening to kill Gaurav Kanwar, ex-Congress MLA's son, on Thursday surrendered before Patiala House Court here.

The ex-MP son said he has full faith in the judiciary. A city court on Wednesday, after hearing the plea of police, ordered issuance of non-bailable warrants against the politician's son.

Ashish, was seen in a mobile video on Sunday waving a gun and abusing and threatening woman at Hyatt Regency.

He and his friends were seen driving away in a BMW car and neither stopped by the hotel staff nor by security.

Ashish was missing since the incident. The complainant had made a detailed statement to the police about the fracas.

