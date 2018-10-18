Goa coalition government will complete its full term: Manohar Ajgaonkar

By UNI

PANAJI: Amid political uncertainty, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government in the state will complete its full term.

In a tweet, the minister who belongs to Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), said,''This Coalition Government under able leadership of CM @manoharparrikar will complete its full term. All 3 MGP MLA's under guidance of Sudin Dhavlikar r committed for betterment of Goa. With d support of alliance partner & friend @VijaiSardesai, we are working for progressive GOA."

MGP has three MLAs in the assembly and two of them are ministers in the cabinet.

READ| Only good tourists welcome in Goa: Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar