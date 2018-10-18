Home Nation

In a first in India, Pune woman gives birth from her mother's womb

Meenakshi Walan's mother had donated her uterus to her daughter as Walan's uterus had become non-functional following a miscarriage.

Published: 18th October 2018 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

PUNE: A 28-year-old woman who had undergone a uterus transplant gave birth to a baby girl at a private hospital here Thursday.

A doctor who treated her claimed that it was the first such case in the country.

Meenakshi Walan, resident of Vadodara, underwent the transplant in May 2017, said Dr Neeta Warty, one of the doctors who oversaw the delivery.

This is the first uterus transplant baby born in India and Asia. The baby was born from the same womb from which her mother was born.

Walan's mother donated her uterus to her daughter as Walan's uterus had become non-functional following a miscarriage, she said.

After the transplant surgery, Walan conceived through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) method, she said.

Walan delivered a baby girl at Galaxy Care Hospital here, where she had undergone the transplant earlier, through a cesarean delivery.

Dr Warty claimed that this was the first-of-its-kind delivery not only in India but the "Asia-Pacific region".

"Nine such transplants and deliveries have taken place in Sweden, two inUSAand now this is the 12th in India," she claimed.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uterus transplant pregnancy Meenakshi Walan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Hindi film actress Chitrangda Singh visited Mumbai's famous Durga Bari Samiti at Sheth Gokuldas Tejpal Hall on 17 October 2018 to join in the Maha Ashtami celebrations at the Samiti. The puja conducted by the Durga Bari Samiti is the oldest in the city. Click to see pictures.
Chitrangadha Singh celebrates Durga Puja at Mumbai's Durga Bari Samiti
Police chasing a protester who was agitating against the Supreme Court verdict. (Photo| B P Deepu/EPS)
Sabarimala turns war zone as police, mob clash at Nilakkal
facebook twitter whatsapp