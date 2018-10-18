Home Nation

Jharkhand doctor arrested for forcing religious conversion on girl

The accused had told the girl that she would be converted to Christianity at a religious meeting and assured her that authorities would take care of her studies and other requirements.

Published: 18th October 2018 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

religion, conversion, religious symbols, prayer

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

PAKUR: A senior veterinary doctor has been arrested from Pakur district in Jharkhand on charges of forcing religious conversion on a minor girl, a senior police officer has said.

A case was registered against the veterinary doctor under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Jharkhand Anti-Conversion Act, 2017 on the basis of the statement of the girl's father on Monday last, Superintendent of Police, Shailendra Prasad Burnwal said Wednesday.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the police conducted raids at Sawanlapur village on Tuesday, arrested the veterinary doctor-cum-flying animal husbandry officer and rescued the 13-year-old girl from the village, where a religious meeting was on.

In an FIR lodged at Littipara Police Station, the girl's father, a resident of Rodego village, said that the veterinary doctor, Dalu Soren, had recently lured his daughter and took her away in his vehicle after offering Rs 500.

The accused had told the girl that she would be converted to Christianity at a religious meeting and assured her that missionary authorities would take care of her studies and other requirements, police said.

The police was also looking into allegations that Soren had converted villagers in the past, the SP said.

The girl has been sent to a child welfare centre for counselling and Soren has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a Pakur court on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
religious conversion Jharkhand conversion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp