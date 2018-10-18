Militant killed by security forces in south Kashmir

By UNI

SRINAGAR: A militant was killed in an encounter by security forces in south Kashmir district of Pulwama in the wee hours on Thursday, official sources said.

They said on a tip off troops of 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police established a naka at Bongam Kakpora Awantipora in Pulwama district late last night.

Also Read | Militants should not expect bouquets if they fire bullets: Jammu and Kashmir Governor

Troops came under fire when they signaled a group of militants, sources said adding security forces also retaliated and in the ensuing encounter a militant was killed.

However, the other militants managed to escape under the cover of darkness. A massive search operation has been launched to nab them (militants), they added.

The slain militant was identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Padgampora who had joined the militancy only on October 2. Meanwhile, internet mobile service has been suspended in Awantipora and adjoining areas to prevent any spread of rumours. Additional security forces have been rushed to prevent any demonstrations in Pulwama.