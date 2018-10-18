Home Nation

Mohan Bhagwat demands ordinance for Ram Temple, cautions against 'urban Maoism'

Maoism has always been urban which used neglected sections of society to further its agenda, he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Thursday said the government should clear the path for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya through an appropriate and requisite law.

In his annual Vijayadashmi address, the last before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said the temple construction was necessary from the "self-esteem point of view" and it will also pave way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness.

"This matter of national interest is being obstructed by some fundamentalist elements and forces that play communal politics for selfish gains. Politics is delaying the construction of Ram Mandir," he said.

He also said there has been "urban" and the neo-Left doctrine of urban Naxals to establish an "anti-national" leadership with blind followers solely committed to them.  He charged that "urban Maoism" was propagating falsehood and spreading hatred in the society. Maoism has always been urban which used neglected sections of society to further its agenda," he said.

"These people (Maoists) take strength from the country's enemies and always malign the nation wherever they go," he charged in his annual Vijayadashmi address at the RSS headquarters at Reshimbagh here.

To establish an anti-national leadership with blind followers solely committed to them is the 'neo-Left' doctrine of these urban Naxals, he said.

Their cohorts already established in social media, intellectual circles and other institutions are associated with such activities, he added.

Through the manufacturing of a vicious atmosphere that weakens the social cohesion - essentially the bedrock of internal security of a nation a world of psychological warfare is being carved out, he charged.

"This is called as 'Mantrayuddh' in our traditional 'rajneeti shastras'," he said.

Bhagwat said the government and the administration need to address this.

A number of well-known activists in the country were arrested in the recent past for their alleged links with naxals.

