More joint exercises needed for better coordination in disaster relief: Prime Minister Modi

Published: 18th October 2018 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed Thursday on the need to hold more joint exercises by various stakeholders such as the NDMA to improve coordination between agencies in disaster relief management.

Chairing the sixth meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority in New Delhi, he reviewed the activities of NDMA to effectively manage and respond to disasters.

He also reviewed ongoing projects undertaken by the authority, a brief statement by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Modi emphasised on the need for better coordination among various stakeholders and undertake more joint exercises to bring about effective response to save life and property.

He also stressed on the need to bring in global expertise in the field of disaster management, the statement said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh were present at the meeting, along with members and officials of NDMA.

 

