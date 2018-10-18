Home Nation

Reshuffle in Bihar cabinet expected after Durga Puja

Meanwhile, JD (U)'s ally BJP is focusing on upper caste or Hinduvadi image leaders who can attract votes from the higher castes in the upcoming elections.

Published: 18th October 2018 09:17 AM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi during swearing-in ceremony of Ministers in Bihar cabinet at Raj Bhawan in Patna. | PTI

By ANI

PATNA:  After Durga Puja, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government's cabinet is likely to be reshuffled and expanded.

The Janata Dal (United), the ruling party in Bihar, is expected to focus on leaders like Shyam Razak and Ashok Choudhary with an aim to garner votes from the scheduled caste community. Razak, who was a prominent face for JD (U), failed to get a ministry last time and was hence unhappy with the Nitish Kumar government.

According to sources, former Congress president of Bihar unit, Ashok Choudhary, who later joined the JD (U), is expected to get an important portfolio in the state cabinet.

A few days back, political strategist Prashant Kishor had officially taken the plunge and joined the JD (U). It is speculated that Kishor may be entrusted with a key portfolio in this reshuffle.

The Chief Minister reportedly said at the JD (U)'s state executive meeting that the state cabinet would be expanded after Dussehra.

Kishor was the man behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic win in the 2014 general election. He was also credited in bringing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and JD (U) under the banner of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in the 2015 Bihar assembly polls.

