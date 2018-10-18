Home Nation

Seven men from Bihar attacked in Vadodara for 'sitting indecently'

The attack took place on Monday night in Sama locality in the city, police said.

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:Police arrested three persons on Wednesday after seven men from Bihar were attacked allegedly for wearing a “lungi” and “sitting indecently” in Vadodara city in Gujarat.The attack took place on Monday night in Sama locality in the city, police said.

The police said the attack on Monday night had “nothing to do with the origin of the victims”. “The men were attacked after they did not pay heed to the local residents, who regularly asked them not to sit there indecently wearing a lungi (a traditional garment worn around the waist),” Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said.

He said the incident could not be termed a “hate crime” against migrants.“The victims were attacked after an altercation broke out between the two groups on Monday,” he said.Police said those who were attacked belonged to Bihar.

With inputs from PTI

Bihar men attacked men attacked in Vadodara

