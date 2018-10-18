Home Nation

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe arrives on 3-day visit; to hold talks with Modi on Saturday 

The two sides are also likely to review the status of the India-assisted housing projects in Jaffna during Wickremesinghe's visit.

Published: 18th October 2018

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (L) shakes hand with India's Ambassador to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu upon arrival at the airport in New Delhi | AP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived here Thursday on a three-day visit with an aim to boost ties in a range of areas including trade and investment and maritime security.

His visit comes in the backdrop of controversial media reports that Lankan President has accused Indian intelligence agency RAW of plotting his assassination, a claim firmly rejected as "false" by Colombo.

Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks on Saturday.

"You are aware of close friendship between India and Sri Lanka. Development cooperation will be one of the agenda items," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing.

He further said, "All shades of political opinion in Sri Lanka are for close relationship with India. We do enjoy very strong bonds of friendship."

They are also likely to deliberate on the Tamil issue -- the reconciliation process and devolution of powers in Tamil-dominated areas.

Sources said both sides are expected to discuss modalities of India taking charge of operating Sri Lanka's loss-making Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport in Hambantota.

The USD 210 million facility, 241 km south-east of Colombo, is dubbed the "world's emptiest airport" due to a lack of flights.

India is likely to operate the airport under a joint venture with the island nation.

The sources said the two sides are also likely to discuss ways to deepen maritime security cooperation.

During the visit, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also call on Wickremesinghe.

 

