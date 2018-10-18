Home Nation

Srinagar diary

After regularly receiving complaints from people, the police have launched a drive against the stunt bikers.

Published: 18th October 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

University campus under CCTV surveillance
In view of near-daily protests at the University of Kashmir campus at Hazratbal in Srinagar, the varsity authorities have installed CCTVs at various places, including the entry points, to keep watch on the movement of students and others entering the campus. After every civilian or militant killing, the university students stage a protest to condemn the killing. The students apprehend that by installing the CCTVs, the varsity authorities are playing into the hands of police officers, who want to keep track of students in the campus.

Canine attacks
With canine attacks on the rise in Srinagar, the J&K High Court has directed Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to furnish details regarding the number of dogs sterilized last month in Srinagar. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation by advocate A R Hanjura, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Alok Aradhe directed the SMC to submit a status report about sterilization of dogs by October 19. There has been an increase in dog attacks in Srinagar and many people, including kids and the elderly,  have been bitten by the canines. According to SMC officials, there are about 40,000 dogs in Srinagar city, and they are being sterilized to reduce their numbers. They said the government had set up an Animal Birth Control and Rabies Center in the outskirts of Srinagar.

Durbar shifting to Jammu

As Kashmir Valley braces for winter, the capital and seat of governance in Jammu and Kashmir would be shifting from summer capital Srinagar to winter capital Jammu as part of the half-yearly Durbar move. The Civil Secretariat, the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir government, along with other offices, would close on October 26 and reopen in Jammu on November 5. The Governor, his advisors, the chief secretary and other top officials would work from Jammu from the latter date. The tradition of Durbar Move was started during Dogra rule in 1872 by Maharaja Gulab Singh and continues even today. A special allowance of D15,000 would be paid and disbursed in advance to every employee involved in the Durbar move.  Besides, the salary for October for all employees working in offices that would be shifting to Jammu shall be drawn on October 22.

Drive against stunt bikers
After regularly receiving complaints from people, the police have launched a drive against the stunt bikers. They have intensified vigil at the points where the bikers perform dangerous stunts. During the vigil at one such point, at Boulevard Road, police arrested two bikers who were performing dangerous stunts on bikes. The bikers were performing stunts on modified motorbikes, causing concern among people. A police official said police had intensified checking at some points to ensure there was no speeding or bike stunts. He said nobody would be allowed to endanger the life of road users by performing dangerous stunts.

Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp