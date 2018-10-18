Two coaches of Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express derails in MP, passengers safe

By IANS

NEW DELHI: At least two coaches of a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express derailed on Thursday after it was hit by a truck near Thandla in Madhya Pradesh, an official said. No passenger has been injured.

Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Media and Corporate Communication Director, Railway Ministry, told IANS here that the incident took place at around 6.44 a.m. when the truck broke the gates of a manned level crossing and hit the B7 and B8 coach of the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Trivandrum Rajdhani Express.

Madhya Pradesh: Truck rammed into a manned level crossing b/w Godhra & Ratlam & hit Trivandrum Rajdhani train.2 coaches derailed. Truck also damaged, driver critically injured. No injuries reported to any passenger. The crossing was closed for road traffic at the time of incident pic.twitter.com/rOcU6GM90C — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2018

The truck driver has been seriously injured in the accident, Bajpai added.