Amritsar train accident: Union Home Minister  Rajnath Singh announces all possible assistance to Punjab 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Friday announced all possible assistance by the Centre to Punjab as a large number of Dussehra revellers standing across railway tracks were mowed down by a passing train near Amritsar.

"Pained beyond words at the loss of precious lives due to a train tragedy during Dussehra festivities in Punjab. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured," Singh tweeted soon after the incident.

Pained beyond words at the loss of precious lives due to a train tragedy during Dussehra festivities in Punjab. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured. — राजनाथ सिंह (@rajnathsingh) October 19, 2018

I spoke to Home Secretary of Punjab and DGP of the state regarding the train accident in Amritsar. They are rushing to the spot. Centre is ready to provide all possible assistance to the state at this hour of grief. — राजनाथ सिंह (@rajnathsingh) October 19, 2018

The Home minister said he has spoken to Home secretary and DGP of Punjab regarding the accident and they are rushing to the spot.

"Centre is ready to provide all possible assistance to the state at this hour of grief," he said.

READ | At least 50 dead as train runs over Dussehra revellers in Punjab

The train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar when the incident occurred at Joda Phatak.

At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground near the tracks.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Amritsar I Rajesh Sharma said 50 bodies have been found and at least 50 injured have been admitted to a government hospital.

The officials said the toll may rise.