Home Nation

Arunachal districts on flood alert after formation of artificial lake in Tibet 

A senior official of the Union Water Resources Ministry said the flood water is likely to reach Arunachal Pradesh by Friday night.

Published: 19th October 2018 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

In this image from video footage run on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, by China's CCTV via AP Video, emergency response team prepare to deploy after a landslide formed a barrier lake on Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet | AP

By PTI

ITANAGAR/ NEW DELHI: Districts along the Brahmaputra river in Arunachal Pradesh have been put on high alert for possible flash floods after China informed India about a landslide blocking its main stream in Tibet leading to formation of an artificial lake, officials said Friday.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the government is in regular contact with the Chinese side for further updates.

All relevant authorities of the central government and state governments concerned have been apprised about the emerging situation to enable them to take necessary precautionary measures, he said.

A senior official of the Union Water Resources Ministry said the flood water is likely to reach Arunachal Pradesh by Friday night.

Chinese Embassy spokesperson Counselor Ji Rong said that his country has activated the 'Emergency Information Sharing Mechanism' with India following the landslide on Wednesday morning near Jiala Village in Milin County in the lower ranges of Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet.

Yarlung Tsangpo river is called Siang when it enters Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.

The Indian official said, "They (China) first informed us on Wednesday about the landslide and creation of an artificial lake. Water is over-topping (breaching). It will reach Arunachal Pradesh and cross the high flood level by Friday night."

The reason cited behind the landslide was "natural causes".

The official added that districts along Siang (Brahmaputra) in Arunchal Pradesh have been put on high alert.

The water will cross "high flood mark" and the situation is being monitored at the highest level, the official added.

"The data is being shared on hourly basis," the official said.

Ji said the Hydrological Bureau of Tibet Autonomous Region has begun to share with the Indian side hydrological information every hour, such as the water level and flow rate at the Nuxia hydrological station and the temporary hydrological station downstream of the barrier lake.

The Chinese side will closely monitor situation of the barrier lake, and continue to notify the Indian side the follow-up developments through bilaterally agreed channels timely, he said.

The Chinese side has been keeping close communication with the Indian side on Yarlung Tsangpo River hydrological information, reflecting another positive gesture of implementing the Wuhan consensus between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ji said.

In April this year, President Xi and Prime Minister Modi reached important consensus on promoting China-India all-round cooperation during the informal summit in Wuhan.

Sources said the landslide has occurred at a very remote location which is physically inaccessible.

They said the Chinese side is extending all cooperation in sharing relevant information with India.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh flood alert flood alert Brahmaputra river Tibet artificial lake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
facebook twitter whatsapp