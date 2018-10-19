Home Nation

At least 60 dead as train runs over Dussehra revellers in Punjab 

The revellers at Dussehra celebrations were standing close to railway tracks to watch a Ravan effigy burn when the local passenger train hit the people standing on the track

Published: 19th October 2018 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravan dahan', sources said | PTI

By Harpreeet Bajwa
Express News Service

AMRITSAR: At least 60 people including women and children were mowed down by a train near Jaura Pharak near Amritsar today evening as they were watching Dussehra festivities. The incident took place around 6.45 PM at Dhobi Ghat near Jaura Phatak railway crossing at gate number 27 between Amritsar and Manawala.

The revellers at Dussehra celebrations were standing close to railway tracks to watch a Ravan effigy burn when the local passenger train hit the people standing on the track watching the effigy burn about 200 feet away and could not hear the oncoming trains over the noise of firecrackers.

At that time, Nakodar Jalandhar DMU no. 74943, a local passenger train, came and ran into people standing on the track, who were shooting videos of the burning effigy. As another train also arrived from the opposite direction at the same time giving little opportunity to people to escape. There were about five hundred people at the spot.

Sources said that the moment the effigy of Ravana caught fire, crackers started flying around. As the effigy was being burnt near the railway track. A section of the crowd started retreating towards the tracks where a large number of people were already standing to watch the event. Then the people started running helter-skelter for safety trampling each other.

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announces Rs 5 lakh aid to kin of deceased

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of state local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was the chief guest there when the incident took place.

"As Dussehra celebration were underway people started rushing towards closed gate number 27 while a DMU train number 74943 was passing through as it was coming to Amritsar from Jalandhar,'' said a railway official.

An eyewitness said: "the train travelling at a fast speed ran over several people. The administration and the Dussehra committee are at fault, they should have raised an alarm when the train was approaching, they should have made sure that the train halts or slows down.''

"There were no barricading near the railway tracks and the people were forced to see the Dusshehra ceremony by standing on tracks,'' said another eyewitness.

Locals alleged that Navjot Kaur Sidhu who was the chief guest at the event left the venue as soon as the incident took place. Amritsar Police Commissioner SS Srivastava said, "There are more than 50 casualties. We are evacuating people and the injured are being taken to the hospital."

Sub Divisional Magistrate Amritsar I Rajesh Sharma said fifty bodies have been found and at least fifty injured have been admitted to a government hospital. The rescue operations were launched and efforts are underway to save people from the debris.

Fifty bodies have been found so far|  PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has ordered an inquiry into the tragic train accident. He was scheduled to leave for Israel this evening, but has postponed his trip and will fly to Amritsar in the morning to personally assess the damage and meet the families of the victims of the mishap. Acting on the Chief Minister's directives, Rehabilitation Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Health Minister Brahm Mohindra have already rushed to Amritsar to supervise the rescue and relief operations. The Home Secretary and the Health Secretary, along with DGP Law & Order, have also left for Amritsar.

ALSO READ | Railway officials rush to train accident site

Amarinder has ordered all the necessary administrative and police personnel to be mobilised on war footing to help out the district administration tackle the tragic situation. He has also directed the Chief Secretary to deploy all the necessary administrative officials to ensure that the injured are immediately lifted to hospitals across Amritsar.

All private hospitals have also been asked to stay open, along with government hospitals, to provide urgent free treatment and care to the injured. Extending his government's full support to the district administration in this hour of grief, Amarinder has ordered all the administrative and police manpower needed at the site to be immediately mobilised.

All efforts are underway to save people from the debris | PTI

The government will do everything possible to help the district authorities to tackle the unprecedented situation, she said adding that a thorough probe will be conducted into the incident, including how and why an effigy was allowed to be burnt on the railway track. He has announced immediate ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. Minister of state of Railways Manoj Sinha is immediately rushing to Amritsar along with chairman of the railway board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab train accident Punjab Dussehra tragedy Amritsar train accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
facebook twitter whatsapp