Body of 23-year-old Ola cab driver found in Rajasthan

Published: 19th October 2018 08:59 PM

By PTI

KOTA: The body of a 23-year-old Ola cab driver was found with head injuries at an agricultural field near Gopalpura village here, police said Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shaharukh Hussain, a resident of Jagpura area in Kota city.

According to the police, the cab was found parked near the Shivpuridham temple in Thegra area which comes under the jurisdiction of Udhyog Nagar police station.

During interrogation, it was found that Hussain had taken an offline booking for Kanwas town on Tuesday, they said.

The brother of the deceased, Saddam Hussain, told the police that Shaharukh had left his home on Wednesday morning.

When Shaharukh did not return home till late Wednesday night, his family members informed the police on Thursday.

"Some suspects have been rounded up and a probe is underway. However, no one has been arrested so far," SP (rural) Rajiv Pachar said.

 

TAGS
Ola cab driver Ola cab driver dead Rajasthan Ola cab driver Ola cab driver body

