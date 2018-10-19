Home Nation

Bomb explosion before Manipur CM N Biren Singh's visit to Kangpokpi district

The blast took place near the post office at Kangpokpi Bazaar, under the jurisdiction of Kangpokpi police station, shortly after Thursday midnight, the police said.

Published: 19th October 2018 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

IMPHAL: Unidentified miscreants triggered a powerful blast at a marketplace in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, few hours before Chief Minister N Biren Singh's scheduled visit there, police said on Friday.

The blast took place near the post office at Kangpokpi Bazaar, under the jurisdiction of Kangpokpi police station, shortly after Thursday midnight, the police said.

The blast occurred at around 1.10 am and there was no report of any casualty, a senior police officer told PTI, adding, only two cars were damaged in the incident.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was supposed to visit a place near Kangpokpi Bazar on Friday to lay the foundation stone for construction of a women's market, and a transit accommodation for doctors and teachers, officials said.

The chief minister's programme was scheduled to start from 10 am Friday and it was not postponed due to the blast, they said.

Located around 45 km away from the state capital Imphal, the site of the blast is hardly one km away from where chief minister N Biren Singh and Social Welfare Minister Nemcha attended the programme on Friday, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the state police have stepped up security to ensure that such violent activities do not happen in future, the police officer said. An investigation has been initiated, the police officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Biren Singh Manipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 19, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp