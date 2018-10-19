India, China in touch over landslide blocking mainstream of Brahmaputra 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and China are in regular contact over the situation arising out of a landslide blocking the main stream of Brahmaputra river in Tibet, the Ministry of External Affairs said Friday.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said all relevant authorities of the central government and state governments concerned have been apprised about the emerging situation to enable them to take necessary precautionary measures.

"On October 17, the Chinese side informed us about a landslide blocking the main stream of Yarlung Zangbo/Brahmaputra River in the Tibet Autonomous Region," he said.

"Based on the information provided, all relevant authorities of the central government and concerned state governments have been apprised about the emerging situation to enable them to take necessary precautionary measures in this regard.

We are in regular contact with the Chinese side for further updates," he said.

Kumar was responding to media queries about the landslide in Tibet.

Yarlungzangbo river, originating at southeast of Mount Kailash and Manasarovar in Tibet, is the upper stream of the Brahmaputra river which passes through Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Sources said the landslide has occurred at a very remote location which is physically inaccessible.

They said the Chinese side is extending all cooperation in sharing relevant information with India.