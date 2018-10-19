Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP might not give tickets to 80 MLAs

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled for November 28 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Published: 19th October 2018 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP

BJP flag used for representational purpose only. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: UP to 80 of the 165 BJP legislators in Madhya Pradesh, including some ministers, might be denied tickets for the November 28 Assembly elections, with the party facing a resurgent Congress and anti-incumbency after 15 years in power.

After a series of internal surveys carried out by the ruling party in all 230 Assembly segments in the past few months, a ground-level survey by the workers of its parent organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has pointed towards growing anti-incumbency against dozens of BJP MLAs, including some ministers.

The findings of the survey, which were discussed by top RSS functionaries in Madhya Pradesh with BJP national president Amit Shah during his recent two-day visit to the state, were subsequently discussed with top party leaders in Bhopal on Wednesday.

At the meeting at the chief minister’s residence, which was attended by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state election management committee chief and union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state party president Rakesh Singh and the party’s state secretary (organization), Suhas Bhagat, the state unit of the BJP was told by RSS leaders that not denying tickets to 70-80 non-performing MLAs could result in the party losing dozens of seats in the November 28 polls.

The party leaders were also told about growing resentment against the BJP among upper caste voters over the amendment of the SC/ST Act. The BJP leaders were informed that angry upper caste voters might not vote for the Congress, but their votes might go to outfits such as Samanya Pichra Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj (Sapaks) Samaj Party, or they might press the NOTA button, which might result in the BJP winning fewer seats.

With the RSS the issue, the BJP might find it difficult to field the non-performing MLAs in the polls, a senior BJP leader told The New Indian Express on Friday.

As per informed sources, two- or three-term MLAs whose victory margin has shrunk with each Assembly poll, and MLAs who won by small margins (900 to 5,000 votes) in 2013 are likely to be denied tickets. Some MLAs who won with sizeable margins in 2013 but are not popular with voters and party workers due to their style of functioning might also be denied tickets.

Anti-incumbency

A survey by the RSS has found growing anti-incumbency against dozens of BJP MLAs, including some ministers. The RSS has told the BJP state unit that not denying tickets to 70-80 non-performing MLAs could result in the party losing dozens of seats in the November 28 polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh BJP Madhya Pradesh assembly elections Assembly elections MP assembly elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
facebook twitter whatsapp