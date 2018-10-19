Home Nation

Meghalaya woman names two Catholic Church priests in #MeToo campaign 

The victim, who overcame her suicidal tendency three years ago through counselling, said her poor family background often made the ideal profile of a victim to the sexual predators in the church.

Published: 19th October 2018 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

She alleged Br Francis Gale started sexually abusing her when she was a five-year-old and her most trusted family member had slapped and rebuked her on hearing her story.

By PTI

SHILLONG: A woman named two priests of the dominant Catholic Church in Meghalaya on Friday on social media in a #MeToo campaign and alleged she was sexually abused by them many years ago.

The 40-year-old woman, who had attempted suicide thrice in the past, has in her Facebook post accused the two priests - Br Francis Gale of the Christian Brothers and Br Muscat of Don Bosco, for sexually abusing her since she was a five-year-old.

The victim, who overcame her suicidal tendency three years ago through counselling, said her poor family background often made the ideal profile of a victim to the sexual predators in the church.

ALSO READ | Rousing reception for rape-accused ex-bishop Franco Mulakkal in Jalandhar

She alleged Br Francis Gale started sexually abusing her when she was a five-year-old and her most trusted family member had slapped and rebuked her on hearing her story.

The abuse continued till she turned 12, when she started menstruating.

She had then mustered the courage to refuse to meet him as she was afraid she would get pregnant, the woman said in her post.

The accused is now based in West Bengal.

Br Muscat, the second priest named by the woman in her post, is a priest of the Don Bosco group and is posted in Shillong.

She alleged he would abuse his victims under the pretext of giving them sweets and toffees kept in a huge desk.

"He would call victims to his side of the table (while the accompanying adults are on the other side).

While we did (choose toffees from the drawers), he would slide his hands up our thighs," she said.

ALSO READ | Pope Francis defrocks two Chilean bishops for sex abuse of minors

She said she did not speak to anyone about the abuse by Br Muscat because of the larger abuse she faced from Br Francis Gale.

"The #MeToo has triggered a lot of distress but it also brings me hope and belief that justice will come," the victim said in her post.

She said, "I do hope that in some small way my story will make perpetrators feel less empowered to abuse with impunity."

The woman said the reason for her to come and speak up now was to also try and support victims of similar crimes or connect them to counsellors and growing list of supporters.

When contacted, she told PTI that she had spoken to lawyers.

"But at the moment coming out and going public has come at a huge cost. All I want is to support and listen to people of their stories."

The head priest of the Archdiocese could not be contacted for his response to the allegation.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
#MeToo Catholic Church priests Meghalaya Catholic Church #MeToo movement Priest sexual assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
facebook twitter whatsapp