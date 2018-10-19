Ouch! Bottle falls on a SpiceJet woman passenger; airline says unintentional mishap  

By PTI

MUMBAI: A woman passenger has alleged that SpiceJet staff did not treat her properly after a bottle fell on her head when a flight attendant was removing a bag from an overhead bin, with the airline saying it was an "unintentional mishap" and rejected many of her claims.

The incident happened on flight SG 169 when it was to take off from the national capital to Mumbai on October 16.

The passenger, Shradha Shrimal Tripathi, took to Facebook alleging that she was not treated properly after she was hurt as a "bottle filled with water" fell on her head.

Speaking to PTI on Thursday, Tripathi said she had a small cut when the bottle's hook hit her on the head and a bump on her forehead.

She also claimed that the airline was more concerned about other passengers getting late than about a hurt passenger.

The passenger also posted a picture of a prescription from the hospital where she was treated after the incident on Facebook.

In a detailed statement on Thursday, SpiceJet denied the allegations made by the passenger, including that there was bleeding on her head after the incident.

"Our crew and senior officials on board that flight and at the airport went out of their way to assist the passenger and it is really unfortunate that such baseless allegations have been levelled by her," the airline said.

According to the airline, a cabin crew opened the overhead bin to remove the safety demo kit when she noticed there was a bag kept in the overhead bin which is the location for only keeping safety equipment.

"As she was removing the bag, which belonged to a passenger, a bottle in the side sleeve of the bag slipped and fell on the said passenger.

The crew immediately apologised and offered ice to the passenger but she started shouting and abusing the crew," the statement said.

The airline also said that after much persuasion of other passengers, the said passenger was taken to the terminal building and offered medical assistance.

"After she was declared fit, she boarded the next flight SG 159 to Mumbai. She was assisted by SpiceJet staff all through this flight and offered a wheelchair... This was an unintentional mishap and our crew and staff did their best to help the passenger," it noted.