Parkash Badal assassination plot: Alleged Khalistani militant arrested in UP's Shamli district

Published: 19th October 2018 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Parkash Singh Badal

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A suspected pro-Khalistan group member, who was involved in a plot allegedly to kill former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, was arrested in Shamli district, police said Friday.

The accused, Karam Singh, was arrested Thursday, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Twari said.

Meanwhile, Jarman Singh, who was arrested Thursday in Rajasthan Bikaner's district, in connection with the case would be brought here and sent to police remand, the CO said.

He is the leader of a pro-Khalistani module that had allegedly attacked police personnel and looted their rifles on October 2 in Shamli district.

Three others accused in the case were sent to ten-days remand by the court, the police officer said.

The three men were arrested in connection with the October 2 incident.

They had revealed that they were linked to militant group Khalistan Liberation Front and had planned to attack Badal during his political rallies.

