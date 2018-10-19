Recently divorced man, mother of two found hanging from fan in flat at Greater Noida

By PTI

NOIDA: In a case of suspected suicide pact, the bodies of a man and women having different spouses were found hanging from the ceiling fan in a flat at Greater Noida Thursday, the police said.

The bodies were found in a decomposed state from the flat in Lotus Welfare Society under Surajpur police station area, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vineet Jaiswal of Gautam Budh Nagar.

Both the men and women were in their 20s and found married to different persons, he said, adding the man's family has alleged foul play in the matter.

The man had got divorced from his wife recently while the woman was married to another person and was having two children, he said.

"Prima facie it appears that both of them have committed suicide. We are, however, not ruling out other possibilities and probing the case from all angles," Jaiswal said.

He said the post mortem reports, which would ascertain the cause of death and help in further probe, are still awaited.

The deceased man's family, who live in Baghpat, alleged that the two have been 'killed' by the relatives of the deceased woman who had 'come to know about their relationship' and hanged them to make it look like suicide.

A case has been registered at the Surajpur police station and further probe was underway, the police said.