Saibaba's message of 'faith and patience' inspires humanity: PM Modi

The prime minister said that in Shirdi, one gets to witness the spirit of equality of all religions and people from all faiths bow before Saibaba.

Published: 19th October 2018 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SHIRIDI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said Saibaba's message of "shradha aur saburi" (faith and patience) has inspired humanity.

Modi wrote this message in a visitor's book after offering prayers to Saibaba at the world famous temple town Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.

"I felt immense peace after darshan of Saibaba. His message of faith and patience is one which inspires the entire humanity," he said.

The prime minister said that in Shirdi, one gets to witness the spirit of equality of all religions and people from all faiths bow before Saibaba.

"In today's global situations, Saibaba's mantra 'Sabka malik ek hai' (one god governs all) is important for world peace.

"I bow before Saibaba's feet with the wish that all devotees of Saibaba get his blessings and achieve happiness and peace," Modi wrote in Hindi.

