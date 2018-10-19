Home Nation

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray targets PM Modi over delay in construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya

He also sought to know why Modi had not visited Ayodhya in the past four and half years, after becoming the Prime Minister.

Published: 19th October 2018 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Making a strong pitch for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Thursday said he would visit the Uttar Pradesh town on November 25 and "question" Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

Addressing the party's annual Dussehra rally in central Mumbai, a few months before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Thackeray said a "2014-like wave" is not prevailing in the country.

The BJP had attributed its 2014 electoral success to the "Modi wave".

Thackeray also asked Sena workers to be prepared for polls.

READ | Mohan Bhagwat's demand for law to construct Ram temple politically motivated: Opposition

In the party convention held earlier this year, the Sena, a constituent of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra and the oldest member of the NDA, had declared to go solo in future polls.

"I will go to Ayodhya on November 25. I will ask questions to the prime minister (over alleged delay in constructing the temple)... We are not enemies of the prime minister, but we don't want to play with the emotions of the people," Thackeray told a huge gathering of the party workers.

He also sought to know why Modi had not visited Ayodhya in the past four and half years, after becoming the prime minister.

READ | Use 'Parliament alternative' for Ram temple construction: UP minister

Thackeray asked the ruling BJP to declare its promise to construct the Ram temple as a "jumla" (gimmick) if it is not going to implement the same.

The Sena chief also sought to dispel perception that his party is sticking to power in Maharashtra even as it has been unrelenting in criticising the BJP and the prime minister.

Thackeray said his party has been targeting the government over non-performance of the BJP government.

"Now the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is also speaking the same language as ours... Recently, RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said it is the duty of Raja (king) to keep people happy. We all know who is the king in democracy," Thackeray said, without naming anyone.

READ | BJP leaders back RSS demand for Ram temple law, opposition says it is politically motivated

"You ask us to walk out of the government (when the Sena criticises the government)... Why don't you ask the RSS to tell the BJP to walk out of the government now (for its criticism by the Sangh)?" Thackeray asked.

He also hit out at the BJP-led government over several issues, including price rise, alleged delay in implementing the promise of abrogating Article 370 and for not acting tough against Pakistan.

Thackeray also criticised the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government for "delay" in declaring drought in the state despite several parts reeling under water shortage.

Referring to a Maharashtra BJP leader's comment that PM Modi is the "eleventh incarnation" of Lord Vishnu, Thackeray asked, "If that is the case then why the Modi government cannot control skyrocketing prices?" 

