By IANS

PATNA: A trainee Bihar education officer posted here was shot dead on Friday by unidentified gunmen in Kaimur district, police said.

Sanjay Singh, who was selected in the Bihar Public Service Commission, was on his way home when two motorcycle-borne criminals killed him, police officer Ajay Prasad said.

Angry over the killing, hundreds of people blocked roads demanding the immediate arrest of the killers.