Urban Local Bodies elections: Counting in Jammu region to begin on Saturday

The fate of BJP, Congress and other local parties will be decided with declaration of results of civic polls held almost after a gap of 13 years in Jammu.

By UNI

JAMMU: The much awaited results of Urban Local Bodies elections will be declared on Saturday as counting will begin at 0900 hrs here at Government Polytechnic College.

The fate of BJP, Congress and other local parties will be decided with declaration of results of civic polls held almost after a gap of 13 years in the state.

District Election Officer, Ramesh Kumar also took stock of the preparedness for the Counting of the votes polled in elections.

The counting of the votes polled for 154 wards for One Municipal Corporation and Seven Municipal Committees of the district will take place.

The Jammu district went to polls on October 8 in which 2,81,889 voters of 4,41,635 electorates voted to choose their representatives in their respective wards.

"The counting process will commence from 0900 hours onwards till completion," said an official.

He said that election authorities have made adequate arrangements for the counting of votes while teams constituted for counting along with ROs have been directed to follow the set procedure and maintain discipline while discharging their duties.

JMC and PHE department were directed to ensure clean sanitation arrangements and drinking water supply at the venue.

A joint Control Room of Police and Civil Administration and Media Centre have also been set up for the smooth flow of election related information.

