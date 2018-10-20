Home Nation

Lucknow diary

Girls outdid the boys on the medal list at the 61st convocation of the Lucknow University (LU) last week.

Published: 20th October 2018 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A Guinness record
Students from 15 public and private schools in Lucknow created a world record with a staggering 3,540 participating in a training session on first aid during the India International Science Festival-2018 (IISF) on October 8. The previous record was held by a group of 2,580 people at an event that took place in Abu Dhabi at the directorate of emergency and public safety, United Arab Emirates on April 18, 2018. The pandal reverberated with a thunderous applause when chief instructor Shweta Singh of St John’s Ambulance at Red Cross announced that Lucknow students created a new record.

Girls outdo boys in LU
Girls outdid the boys on the medal list at the 61st convocation of the Lucknow University (LU) last week. They bagged 149 of the 192 medals being handed over in the presence of Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh, chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) who was the chief guest of the event. In all, the university gave away 31,607 degrees, of which 20,286 went to the girls and 11,321 to boys. However, in a first in the 100-year-old history of the university, the university did not confer the Chancellor’s Gold Medal on any student as the LU administration said it did not find a suitable candidate. The Vice-Chanclellor’s gold medal, which is awarded to the best NCC cadet, also did not find a recipient.

Impossible made possible
IIM-Lucknow, one of the leading B-schools of this country, accomplished broke it’s own record from last year with 100% summer placements for its 34th batch of 455 students. More than 140 international and domestic recruiters were part of the placement drive this year. The participation of these firms also marked the ascent of IIM Lucknow as a preferred recruitment destination for marketing, consultancy and finance roles in the country. Some of the top recruiters across different sectors included Accenture Management Consulting, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, AT Kearney, Bain & Company, Citi, Deloitte, HUL, ITC, McKinsey Co., P&G, and The Boston Consulting Group.

Learning through poetry, cartoons
One of the main attractions for students particiapting in the India International Science Festival-2018 in Lucknow was the session on science-related poetry and cartoons conducted by Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, cosnidered to be the creator of scientific cartoons in the country, and noted comic poet Pankaj Prasoon. Students wrote 436 poems in several languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Oriya and submitted 154 scientoons. The levity and the creativity of the session kept the students hooked throughout.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
facebook twitter whatsapp