Lucknow diary

A Guinness record

Students from 15 public and private schools in Lucknow created a world record with a staggering 3,540 participating in a training session on first aid during the India International Science Festival-2018 (IISF) on October 8. The previous record was held by a group of 2,580 people at an event that took place in Abu Dhabi at the directorate of emergency and public safety, United Arab Emirates on April 18, 2018. The pandal reverberated with a thunderous applause when chief instructor Shweta Singh of St John’s Ambulance at Red Cross announced that Lucknow students created a new record.

Girls outdo boys in LU

Girls outdid the boys on the medal list at the 61st convocation of the Lucknow University (LU) last week. They bagged 149 of the 192 medals being handed over in the presence of Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh, chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) who was the chief guest of the event. In all, the university gave away 31,607 degrees, of which 20,286 went to the girls and 11,321 to boys. However, in a first in the 100-year-old history of the university, the university did not confer the Chancellor’s Gold Medal on any student as the LU administration said it did not find a suitable candidate. The Vice-Chanclellor’s gold medal, which is awarded to the best NCC cadet, also did not find a recipient.

Impossible made possible

IIM-Lucknow, one of the leading B-schools of this country, accomplished broke it’s own record from last year with 100% summer placements for its 34th batch of 455 students. More than 140 international and domestic recruiters were part of the placement drive this year. The participation of these firms also marked the ascent of IIM Lucknow as a preferred recruitment destination for marketing, consultancy and finance roles in the country. Some of the top recruiters across different sectors included Accenture Management Consulting, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, AT Kearney, Bain & Company, Citi, Deloitte, HUL, ITC, McKinsey Co., P&G, and The Boston Consulting Group.

Learning through poetry, cartoons

One of the main attractions for students particiapting in the India International Science Festival-2018 in Lucknow was the session on science-related poetry and cartoons conducted by Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, cosnidered to be the creator of scientific cartoons in the country, and noted comic poet Pankaj Prasoon. Students wrote 436 poems in several languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Oriya and submitted 154 scientoons. The levity and the creativity of the session kept the students hooked throughout.