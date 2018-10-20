Home Nation

Many e-commerce platforms flouting rules in displaying MRP, best before date

LocalCircles has found that non-compliance on the MRP issue had fallen from 60 per cent after the first month to 45 per cent after nine months.

Published: 20th October 2018 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IT has been nine months since the Ministry of Consumer Affairs implemented the Packaged Commodity Rules 2017, effective from January 1, 2018, making it mandatory for e-commerce companies to display the MRP and best before date of all packaged products for human consumption listed on their site. The move was aimed at making food product purchases more transparent on e-commerce sites and to protect the interest of consumers.

Online community platform LocalCircles conducted a survey to find out the level of compliance by e-commerce sites on this issue. The survey received more than 15,000 responses. The first question asked consumers if they could find the MRP on products on e-commerce sites in the last three months. Forty-five per cent of the respondents said they were unable to find the MRP, while 55 per cent said the MRP was clearly mentioned.

LocalCircles has found that non-compliance on the MRP issue had fallen from 60 per cent after the first month to 45 per cent after nine months.

Fifty-seven per cent of the respondents said that they were unable to find the best before date on food products on e-commerce sites or apps in the last three months, while 43 per cent said the date was easily visible. Compliance on this issue has improved from 31 per cent after the first month to 43 per cent after nine months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
e-commerce platform displaying MRP Best before date Packaged Commodity Rules 2017

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
facebook twitter whatsapp