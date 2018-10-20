PM Modi sells PMAY, targets Gandhis at Shirdi

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) was his government’s endeavour to eradicate poverty, and at the same time targeted the Gandhi family without naming it, saying that previous governments used such schemes only to “project one family”.

“Efforts were made during the times of previous government also. But then the whole purpose of the schemes was to project one family. The efforts were aimed at creating a vote bank. That is the reason why the pace was not good and the government never thought of building toilets for such homes, giving a gas connection or even ensuring good quality homes,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister was speaking in Shirdi, where he participated in the closing ceremony of the death centenary of Sai Baba and laid the foundation for several schemes of the Sai Sansthan Trust and also released commemorative coins to mark the occasion.

“Earlier too schemes were floated. But, then the purpose was political. Hence the schemes failed. Now, the purpose is to serve people. This is the reason why the pace has increased. The previous government built only 25 lakh houses in the last four years before 2014. Our BJP government, on the contrary, built 1.25 crore houses. They would have taken 20 years to build so many houses, which means that the beneficiaries would have had to wait for 20 years to get houses,” he said after distributing keys to homes to 10 beneficiaries of the PMAY and communicating with some beneficiaries from eight districts by videoconferencing.

Addressing a public rally, Modi said that the primary difference between his government and the previous government was that of intent. “When the government works with clear intentions, it adds to pace.”