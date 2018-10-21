Home Nation

141 schools of Punjab's Jalandhar to acquire smart e-classrooms

As per the information out of these 141 schools, 81 Schools were primary, 22 were middle, 12 High schools and 26 were Senior Secondary schools.

By UNI

JALANDHAR: In a bid to boost education sector, the state government envisaged a plan to convert 470 classrooms of 141Schools of the district into smart-e-classrooms at a cost of Rs.6.53 crore.

The funds were recently released by the Smart City Authority to the Education department, which would execute the work on these Smart-e-Classrooms.

The Smart-e-classes would be equipped with Stick PCs with Projectors, White Board, speakers, installation, 1 KVA UPS, 20 dual desks for Students and E-Content was being developed for classes I to XII as per state Board.

On an average around Rs 1.39 lakh would be spent on every class room to give a facelift to it and make it smart.

The Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that 33500 students would be benefitted from this project.

He said that project would ensure a digital education and increase learning achievements of students, enhancement of student attendance, interactive teaching and learning and focused engagement of students in the classrooms.

Mr.Sharma said that technology integration in education would inspire positive changes in teaching methods on an international level adding that through audio-visual presentations, students would understand exactly how the knowledge was applied in practice.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the step was aimed at streamlining the education system by delivering quality education.

He said that in these 'Smart-e-Classes' Education would be imparted to the students in a practical manner along with creative activities.

Mr.

Sharma said that it was an important project, which was aimed at upgrading the education paraphernalia of the district by delivering quality education facilities to the students.

The Deputy Commissioner said that this initiative would ensure that the students in the government schools get high quality education on ultra modern lines.

He said that this would also help in enabling the students of the government schools to compete with the private schools.

He said that the students emerging out from these smart classes would be able to clear any competitive exam in this cut throat competition era.

