Passengers’ security is top priority, says RPF Director-General Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director-General of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Arun Kumar, who assumed charge recently, has said rail passengers security will be his top priority and RPF will ensure close coordination with the State police in this regard.

Arun Kumar conducted “Suraksha Sammelan” (interactive session) with officers and RPF personnel of Southern Railway and ICF at the Advanced Welding Training Institute Hall, ICF on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said a strategy will be worked out to check crimes on railways. “We will ensure close coordination with State police,” he said and added that refresher courses and workshops will be conducted to strengthen and inspire RPF.