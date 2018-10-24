Home Nation

Commuters face ordeals as poor infrastructure, security in Tripura railway station remain unresolved

Trains

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By UNI

AMBASSA (TRIPURA): Poor infrastructure, lack of security and absent public amenities in the main railway station of the district in the subdivision of Ambassa is failing its commuters and the discontent among the travellers over the issue is rising.

The district has four railway stations in Manughat, Jawaharnagar, Ambassa and SK para. Among those, Ambassa railway station is one of the busiest stations in the state as every other train, including long distance Express trains have a stop here.

Naturally, travellers from the entire district throng here.

According to Ratan Saha, a regular traveller, "The station has only one ticket counter. As a result, the travellers often have to board the trains without tickets much against their will and have to end up paying fines. We have been demanding for at least one more ticket counter at the Ambassa station for years but without any result."

Another traveller, Juthika Barman said, "The entire station complex plunges into darkness from evening and anti-social elements start their hooliganism. In this darkness, snatching of valuables happens regularly here and the complaints lodged with railway protection force yield no solution."

Moreover, the intoxicated miscreants have been reported to make the station as their happy den after evening.

Mysteriously, the station has not yet taken under CCTV surveillance.

As a result, people's rage is piling up against the authority.

However, the Station Master has said he had escalated the concerns of the travellers to the the higher authorities long ago and hopes the remedial measures would be implemented soon.

As the commoners continue to be harassed and let down by the railway administration, their patience may collapse at any moment, believe a section of regulars to the Ambassa station.

