Home Nation

Tribals fight to protect their rights and land: Narendra Modi

Recalling tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda and his struggle against the British, Modi said that no wonder India's foremost freedom fighters were people from the tribal community.

Published: 28th October 2018 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2018 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised tribal communities for saving forests and continuing a tradition of an eco-friendly lifestyle, saying that when it comes to protecting their rights and land, the tribes fight back.

Addressing the 49th episode of his radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", Modi acknowledged tribal cultures that believes in protecting "environment, trees and tigers".

ALSO READ | Narendra Modi is favourite PM candidate of Muslims for 2019: Shahnawaz Hussain

"This is a fact that the tribal community believes in very peaceful and harmonious co-existence but, if somebody tries to harm and cause damage to their natural resources, they do not shy away from fighting for their rights," Modi said.

He said that while countries, including India, were searching for solutions to environmental protection, the solutions lies in the "glorious past", for which understanding the lifestyle of tribal communities is required.

Recalling tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda and his struggle against the British, Modi said that no wonder India's foremost freedom fighters were people from the tribal community.

"The nation is indebted to the tribal communities for saving country's the forest land", he said.

Naming communities from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Maharashtra and others, Modi said that tribals know how to lead a sustainable life in consonance and closed coordination with nature.

The Bhil tribes of Central India and especially those in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, worship peepal and Arjun trees religiously. The Bishnoi community of Rajasthan has shown us a way of environment protection.

ALSO READ | PM Narendra Modi gets emotional remembering police sacrifice

"Mishmi tribes of Arunachal Pradesh claim their relationship with tigers. In Nagaland, tigers are seen as the forest guardians... Warli community in Maharashtra considers tigers as their guests and sign of prosperity. Kols in Central India believe if the Tigers do not get food, the villagers will have to face hunger," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi tribal communities Mann Ki Baat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp