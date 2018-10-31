Four Naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh for killing villager

By PTI

RAIPUR: Four Naxals who were allegedly involved in the recent killing of a villager in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Narayanpur district were arrested Wednesday, police said.

The rebels were apprehended by a team of police's District Reserve Guard from a weekly market at Sonpur village under Narayanpur police station limits, district Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla told PTI.

Those arrested were identified as Masiya Ram Hichami (21), Modda Hichami (20), Sonaru Hichami (20) and Hadam Usendi.

They were allegedly involved in the killing of Sukhlal Nureti, resident of Sonpur, on October 6, the SP said.

Nureti was killed by Naxals on suspicion that he was a police informer, he added.