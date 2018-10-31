Home Nation

NASA images show widespread stubble burning in north India

Published: 31st October 2018 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2018 10:03 PM

farmer, burning, agriculture, stubble burning

Image of stubble burning used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday released recent satellite images from NASA showing widespread stubble burning across north India.

"I have consistently maintained that crop residue (stubble) burning in parts of northern India leads to severe deterioration in air quality in Delhi-NCR...the latest photographs from NASA proves it beyond doubt," Hussain said in a statement.

Referring to meteorological reports, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ballimaran said that the prevailing conditions in north India are "less favourable for dispersal of pollutants" due to moderate ventilation index and low wind speed.

"The surface winds are predominantly calm, coming from the northwest are likely to remain the same for next two days. The mist will occur in next three days," he said.

Stubble burning NASA

