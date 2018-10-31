Home Nation

Onus on Rio government to stop extortions by Naga rebels

The protestors reaffirmed an earlier resolution that people would pay taxes to only one insurgent group.

Published: 31st October 2018 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2018 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In insurgency-ravaged Nagaland, the people have finally put the onus of stopping extortion on the Neiphiu Rio government.

In continuing with protests against illegal taxation, thousands of people hit the streets of commercial hub Dimapur on Wednesday. It will be a litmus test for the Rio government in which BJP legislator Y Patton is the deputy chief minister and also the home minister. 

The protesters reaffirmed an earlier resolution that people would pay taxes to only one insurgent group.

"The state government must immediately stop all illegal taxation and rampant collections on various goods and services, transporters, entry fees on vehicles, item-wise tax on goods, dealers, stockiest and retailers. The government must also take immediate steps to check and ban syndicate and lease system, unauthorized collection centres operating in and around Dimapur district by various unions and organisations including Naga political groups (rebel groups) and state government agencies resulting in uncontrolled inflation on all prices," some organisations, protesting the illegal collection of taxes, said in a joint resolution at the end of the rally.

They said people would support the settlement to the decades-old Naga political issue vis-à-vis insurgency issue but not taxation.

"The general public strongly resolved to stand united beyond tribe, community and social position against the menace of illegal collection of tax.which has crippled and threatened the very survival of the citizens. It is further resolved that in the process of pursuing social justice and reforms, any forms of threat, pressure or intimidation to the leaders or members from any agencies will be considered as undermining the voice and patience of the people, whereby the public will stand united and fight such forces and will not remain as mute spectators anymore but will initiate appropriate response as deem fit," they warned.

It is the fear of the gun that traders and even government employees in the state pay taxes to the outfits. The government employees are required to pay taxes to almost all the insurgent groups - in some cases 25 per cent of their one month's salary to a group annually. All rebel groups in Nagaland run parallel government and they have various departments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naga rebels Rio government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp