Rooting out corruption must create a new India: President Ram Nath Kovind

By UNI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that wiping out corruption was the foremost condition for the creation of a new India.

Addressing an event of the Central Vigilance Commission here, Mr Kovind emphasised the role of technology and internet in this regard.

He said that the confidence of people that decisions and actions were being undertaken with transparency, accountability and fairness must continuously be enhanced.

Mr Kovind noted that the Government E-Market online platform had been introduced to improve transparency and prevent corruption in the public procurement process.

The theme of this year's Vigilance Awareness Week is 'Eradicate Corruption Build a New India.

' ''From the extension of banking facilities to previously excluded sections of the people to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax regime, various measures had been taken to boost the formal economy,'' he said, adding that digital systems had also helped contain corruption.

''In this manner, loopholes in misuse of public money are being addressed,'' averred Mr Kovind.

Emphasising that serious efforts had been made to curb and punish economic offences and to instil in habitual offenders a sense of fear of the law, he pointed out the litany of legislative measures which had been taken in this connection.

The Amendment to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the enforcement of the Benami Property Act as well as the promulgation of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act 2015, were a few measures taken.

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill had also been introduced in Parliament. ''Such initiatives give confidence to honest citizens and tax payers,'' the President added.