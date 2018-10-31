Sabarimala verdict: Rahul Gandhi admits difference of opinion between him and Kerala Congress

Express News Service

BHOPAL/NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi admitted on Tuesday that there was a difference of opinion between him and his party’s Kerala unit over the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

When queried by journalists over the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala Temple, during a meeting with editors and journalists in Indore on Tuesday, Rahul said “my personal view is that women are equal to men and they should be allowed to go anywhere they want.”

“But my party’s view in Kerala is that it is an extremely emotional issue for men and women in Kerala. And women in Kerala are supporting this idea,” he said.

Rahul further added, “We have a difference of opinion between me and my party in Kerala. But since my party represents people of Kerala in Kerala, I submit to their vision.”

In Delhi, party spokesperson Anand Sharma backed Rahul’s remarks saying “the Congress president has stated the correct position.”

He justified the difference between the party chief’s and the Kerala unit’s stance over the issue saying “India was a multi-religious and diverse country where different regions had their own customs and practices.”

“It was natural that local Congress leadership was more connected with the local customs and may have a different view,” said Sharma adding, that “democracies accept this difference and the Congress was a democratic party.”

He even cited the Supreme Court order which respected this right to differ with its view and allowed the descent of the lady judge.

“The Congress has always respected the verdict of the SC,” Sharma said.

Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev thanked her party chief for his remarks supporting women.