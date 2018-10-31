Submit price details of Rafale deal in 10 days, SC tells Centre

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a stern order, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre for pricing details of the 36 Rafale fighter jets India is buying from France but agreed that strategic and confidential information need not be disclosed.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, "Centre should give the details in a sealed cover within 10 days."During the hearing, Attorney General K K Venugopal had expressed reservations about disclosing the details of pricing of the jets and said its cost was not even disclosed in Parliament."If pricing is something exclusive and you are not sharing it with us, please file an affidavit and say so," said Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

The court also directed the Centre must bring details of the decision making process of the deal in the public domain, except those that are confidential and have strategic importance and slated the hearing for November 14.

The court was hearing four petitions, including one by advocate Prashant Bhushan and former union ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha who are seeking a court-monitored CBI investigation in the procurement of the fighter jets."That you will have to wait," CJI said, adding, "Let CBI put its house in order first."

AG also told the bench that the documents pertaining to details of the steps taken in the decision making process leading to the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets is placed by the Centre before the court and are covered by the Official Secrets Act.

On this the bench said, the court did not want to record any finding or view on the documents placed before it. It also observed that information regarding induction of the Indian offset partner be given to the court and the petitioners.

The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation.

In August 2007, the Indian Air Force advanced a proposal to buy 126 fighter aircraft and floated a tender. Following this, an invitation was sent to various aviation companies to participate in the bidding process.