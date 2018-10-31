Home Nation

Terrorism cannot be wiped out by killing militants: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

'We do not want them to die. We want them to leave the gun culture and come back to the mainstream,' he added. 

Published: 31st October 2018 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2018 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU KASHMIR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday said terrorism in Kashmir cannot be wiped out by killing militants but by bringing them back to the mainstream.

Talking of Pakistan's role in fanning terrorism in the state, the governor said the neighbouring country wants Jammu and Kashmir to remain disturbed, but its designs keep failing as they did recently during the recent municipal polls.

ALSO READ: Two militants killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kashmir’s Pulwama district

"Terrorism cannot be wiped out by killing militants. More of them will keep joining terror groups. They will keep attacking police and security forces which will, in turn, fire bullets, not bouquets. And they will die in the process," he said.

"We do not want them to die. We want them to leave the gun culture and come back to the mainstream," he added. Malik made the remarks while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a Power Department function.​

"Our aim is not to hunt them down but to eradicate terrorism. We want the people in the Valley to understand that nothing is to be achieved from terrorism," he said.

ALSO READ: Six militants killed in two encounters in Jammu and Kashmir

Terming terror attacks on the security personnel as "unfortunate", Malik said, "The police are fighting bravely and will take care of the situation.

" On radicalisation of youths in Kashmir, he said, "Those who are being radicalised need to know that it will not benefit them. We cannot settle an issue by taking up arms. We can do it through talks."

Pakistan, he said, has a "big role" in fomenting trouble in Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Two militants, two soldiers killed in Kashmir violence

"It wants the state to remain disturbed. But its designs keep failing as it failed recently. It could do nothing to disrupt the municipal polls in the state," he said.

"Pakistan is frustrated with its own problems as it is having to sell its household items to run the country," he added.

The governor hoped that unlike the recent urban body polls, the voter turnout would improve in the upcoming panchayat elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satya Pal Malik Militants Naxals Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp